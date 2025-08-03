Puri: The body of a 15-year-old girl from Odisha, who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified men and later succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Delhi, will be brought back to her native village for final rites.

Following her tragic death, police personnel have been deployed near her house, as the family prepares for the funeral.

The incident has cast a pall of grief over the entire village, with the community mourning the loss of the young girl.

Her uncle, speaking to IANS, expressed profound sorrow and anguish. "We are devastated. Ever since my niece passed away, our hearts have been shattered," he said.

Recalling the days of her treatment, he mentioned that the family was holding on to hope as the girl initially showed signs of improvement at AIIMS.

"We were happy to hear she was recovering. But the sudden news of her death left us completely broken," he added with a heavy heart.

He also said that the entire village is standing in solidarity with the bereaved family and sharing in their pain.

The tragic incident occurred on July 19, when the girl was reportedly returning home after visiting a friend. She was allegedly abducted by three assailants near the banks of the Bhargavi River in Puri. The miscreants took her to a secluded location, doused her with a flammable substance, and set her on fire.

The girl, suffering from severe burns, managed to run to a nearby house. Locals came to her aid, alerted her family, and rushed her to a local hospital. Given the critical nature of her injuries with over 70 per cent burns, she was airlifted to New Delhi the following day and admitted to the Burn ICU of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department at AIIMS on July 20.

Doctors at AIIMS had earlier reported that she was conscious, oriented, and stable, though dependent on oxygen support. She also underwent a skin grafting procedure as part of her treatment. Despite the medical team's best efforts, she passed away on Friday night.

The brutal nature of the attack has sparked outrage across the state. Police have launched an intensive investigation to arrest the perpetrators. So far, no arrests have been made.

(IANS)