Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Utkal University in the Odisha capital here have asked the unauthorized occupants to vacate the hostel rooms by September 4.

The varsity warden issued a notification in this regard today. The unauthorized occupants have been warned of strict action if they fail to vacate the hostel rooms by September 4.

“All individuals currently occupying hostel rooms without proper authorization are hereby instructed to vacate the rooms by September 4. Failing to comply with this directive will invite strict action by the authorities,” said the notification.

All rooms of gents’ hostel-I, II and III will be made available for allotment to registered students, it added.

The varsity authorities have also advised the students not to sublet their hostel rooms to others. Similarly, the hostel boarders have been asked not to entertain unauthorized guests in their rooms.

“Any violation in this regard will lead to cancellation of studentship from the university,” said the notification.

It is often alleged that many outsiders and former students unauthorizedly stay in hostel rooms of Utkal University. There were also allegations that some students sell or sublet their hostel rooms to the outsiders.