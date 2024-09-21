Cuttack: Tension prevailed after over 10 passengers suffered critical injuries following a collision between the private bus they were travelling in and a trawler in Odisha's Cuttack district here today. The driver too was critically hurt.

The incident took place early in the morning on NH-16 near Bhanpur.

As per reports, the bus was heading from Sundargarh to Bhubaneswar when it rammed into a trawler from behind. Though the exact reason behind the accident is not established yet, it is suspected that the driver dozed off at the wheel.

On getting information, police along with fire services reached the spot and rescued the injured victims. All of them were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Further details are awaited.