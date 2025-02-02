Boipariguda (Koraput): Police seized 10.23 quintal ganja inside Tikarpada forest in Left-wing extremists (LWE)-infested G. Majhiguda GP under Boipariguda police limits in Odisha's Koraput district.

According to reports, a few locals while passing through the forest on Saturday spotted some sacks stacked inside the wild. Supspecting over the articles, they informed the Boipariguda police. On receiving information, Boipariguda police station IIC Dipanjali Pradhan directed SI Sanjeeb Behera to form a team and investigate the matter. Based on order, a team was formed and the SI rushed to the forest. After reaching the spot, the police cautiously opened the sacks and found ganja inside it.

The seized items were weighed around 10 quintal 23 kg.

"Someone was hiding ganja inside the forest for the purpose of selling the items to cannabis mafia and was waiting for a vehicle. The intention was to smuggle the ganja after getting an opportunity," informed IIC Dipanjali Pradhan.