Bhubaneswar: Representatives of at least 12 countries are scheduled to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

Diplomats and representatives of countries like Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, US, UK, Germany, Poland, Cuba, South Africa, UAE and Venezuela will participate in the two-day investors’ meet.

Information Technology (IT), renewable energy, chemicals, textile and food processing will be the focused sectors in the conclave, sources said.

The top-20 companies from each of these sectors are expected to participate in the investors’ conclave.

Besides, at least 100 Fortune-500 companies are likely to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025.

Notably, Fortune 500 is an annual list complied and published by Fortune magazine that ranks 500 of the largest companies in the US by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.

As many as 5,000 industrialists, investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs from across India and abroad are scheduled to participate in the conclave, revealed the state government.

The conclave will have four plenary sessions, 16 sectoral sessions and four roundtable conferences, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the conclave on its opening day on January 28. Several eminent industrialists will also speak at the event.

The corporate honchos will join in a roundtable conference with the Odisha Chief Minister. There will be special sessions for Odia entrepreneurs as well as women business leaders at the conclave, said the state government.

A special session titled ‘Subhadra ru Mudra’ will be held for the women entrepreneurs of Odisha. An industrial exhibition will be organized during the conclave, it added.