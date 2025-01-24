Bhubaneswar: Over 100 investors will ink MoUs with the state government at the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

“The Utkarsh Odisha conclave is expected to generate investment intents of over Rs 5 lakh crore. At least 100 investors will sign MoUs with the state government at the conclave. Once grounded, the projects will create 3.5 lakh jobs in the state,” said the Chief Minister while reviewing preparation for the mega event at Janata Maidan here.

The state government has set a target to elevate Odisha into the league top five states in the country, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha conclave on January 28. Three Union Ministers from Odisha—Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram—will also grace the occasion.

So far, around 7,500 delegates have registered themselves to participate in the flagship investors’ meet. The representatives of at least 20 countries including Singapore, Australia and Malaysia will also attend the programme, said the Chief Minister.

“The Utkarsh Odisha conclave will have several roundtables including Women Leadership Roundtable, CEO Roundtable and Editors’ Roundtable. Besides, three thematic sessions on Start-Up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha and Subhadra Yojana will be held at the event,” Majhi added.

An exhibition will also be organised during the mega event. As many as 150 exhibitors will showcase their products, services and innovations at the exhibition titled as ‘Make in Odisha Expo’. The exhibition will be opened for the public on January 30, revealed the Chief Minister.

Noted Odissi exponent Aruna Mohanty among other artistes are scheduled to present their cultural shows at the conclave. A drone show will also be organised on the occasion.