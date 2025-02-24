Bhubaneswar: A Winter Adventure Camp will be organised at Manali in Himachal Pradesh from February 27 to March 5. Over 100 students from Odisha will take part in this thrilling camp.

The students embarked upon their journey to Manali today. In a send-off ceremony held at Kalinga Stadium in the capital city here, Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department Minister Suryabanshi Suraj extended his best wishes to the students for a successful and enriching experience.

The minister emphasized that the students will not only gain new experiences but also represent Odisha as youth and cultural ambassadors. He highlighted that the camp will play a crucial role in personality development and will be a memorable event for all.

Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya, Sports & Youth Services Department Director Deepankar Mahapatra, Additional Secretary Bijay Kumar Swain and Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Panda were present on the occasion.

The adventure camp at Manali will offer students an opportunity to participate in various activities including trekking, rock climbing, river crossing, river rafting and zip-lining.This initiative aims to provide students with a unique experience and contribute to their overall development.