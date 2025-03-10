Bhubaneswar: As many as 137 sitting and former lawmakers in Odisha are facing criminal cases, revealed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly today.

Mahaling made this revelation while replying to a query of Rairakhol MLA and deputy leader of BJD legislature party Prasanna Acharya in the House.

As per the data submitted by the minister, altogether 39 criminal cases have been registered against 22 sitting and former MPs from the state.

Similarly, as many as 418 criminal cases have been registered against 115 sitting and former MLAs in Odisha.

Of the total 457 criminal cases, altogether 198 cases are political in nature, the minister informed the House.

At least 384 cases against the sitting and former legislators are sub-judice now while 14 have been disposed of by the courts, he said.

The state government has introduced several measures for the quick disposal of the cases registered against the sitting as well as former legislators.

The government has set up quite a few special courts to hear these cases. Besides, special public prosecutors have been appointed for quick disposal of the cases, said the minister.

“The state government has set up 14 special courts in Odisha for quick disposal of cases against the sitting as well as former legislators,” he revealed.