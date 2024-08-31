Bhubaneswar: In the last five years, total 55,203 cases were disposed of by the Orissa High Court while as many as 1,42,858 cases are pending, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Responding to a query by BJD MLA Souvic Biswal regarding the case pendency in the High Court, the number of cases disposed of and what steps have been taken for Lok Adalats for speedy resolution of pending cases, Harichandan said while verdict was handed over in as many as 55,203 cases by the High Court in last five decades, the pending case figure stood at 1,42,858.

He further informed that the number of judges have been increased to ensure quick disposal of cases. Measures are also being taken to ensure that pending cases are disposed of on priority basis by the High Court.

In another query by BJD MLA Prasanta Behera regarding the number of vacant judge positions as against the sanctioned strength in various courts and what steps are being taken to address the issue, the Law Minister said as on 31.08.2024, total number of vacancies stood at 195.

While the number of vacant District Judge posts was 51, those of Civil Judge (Senior Division) was 21, Civil Judge (Junior Division) 106 and Special Judicial Magistrate 17, the Minister informed.