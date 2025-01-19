Bhubaneswar: A day after the mid-winter waterfowl census across Odisha, the Odisha State Wildlife Organisation today informed over 15 lakh birds have been recorded and more than 200 species identified across the State’s wetlands.

The data showed 11,27,228 birds from 196 species were recorded across the Chilika Lagoon and Mangalajodi Wetlands, marking an increase of nine species compared to the previous year. A total of 10,87,226 migratory birds from 109 species were recorded. The number of Resident birds totalled 40,002 birds across 87 species.

The Nalabana Sanctuary remained a key hotspot, with 92 species and 3,43,226 birds.

The Chilika Lagoon was divided into 21 segments/units. Two units covered the lagoon by road and 19 units conducted the survey by boat.

In the Hirakud Reservoir, the surveyors recorded 3,77,732 birds from 122 species. The reservoir, spanning 700 sq km, was divided into 21 sectors, with 32 teams and 70 participants conducting the survey.

In the Bhitarkanika National Park, a total of 1,51,614 birds from 118 species were recorded. The Lesser Whistling Duck (44,825) and Northern Pintail (18,776) were the most populous species observed in the national park.

The Paradeep Gypsum Pond area emerged as a critical hotspot for bird congregations, adding to Bhitarkanika’s reputation as an ecologically significant area, officials sources at the State Wildlife Organisation stated.

The officials added sighting of the Great Bittern at Gahirmatha during the census was one of the highlights.

For the first time, the waterfowl census was conducted across the entire state. Chilika, Bhitarkanika, and Hirakud stood out as the State’s most significant wetlands, hosting large numbers of migratory birds.

The census was carried out with precision, dividing each wetland into strategic sectors to ensure comprehensive coverage. Over 200 dedicated participants, including forest staff, ornithologists, researchers, and trained volunteers, meticulously surveyed the wetlands using spotting scopes, binoculars, and data sheets to ensure the accurate identification and counting of birds.