Balasore: More than 20 people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Puri to Medinipur met with an accident near Tarini Chhak under Simulia police limits in Odisha's Balasore district late last night.

At least five passengers sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the ill-fated bus was carrying around 65 pilgrims from West Bengal’s Medinipur, who had visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. While returning, the bus hit a road divider on National Highway-16 near Tarini Chhak, lost balance, and overturned.

Simulia police rushed to the spot and sent the injured passengers to hospitals in Simulia, Soro, and Balasore for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the mishap may have occurred after the driver dozed off while driving.

Police said that all passengers are from Medinipur, and arrangements are being made to send those who are unhurt to their destination in another vehicle.

Police have started a probe into the incident.