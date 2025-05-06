Balasore: More than 20 passengers were injured after a bus carrying them skidded off a bridge and plunged into a water body near Nuniajodi on the outskirts of Balasore city today.

The incident occurred when the vehicle, carrying around 40 passengers, collided with a tractor and lost control while heading towards Balasore from Bhograi.

The bus broke through the railing of the bridge and landed on its side in muddy waters near the Budhabalanga River. The locals were the first to respond. Risking their safety, many jumped into the water to rescue passengers trapped inside the partially submerged bus. Survivors were pulled out through broken windows as water continued to seep into the vehicle.

Soon after the accident, personnel from the Fire Services and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) reached the spot. While locals rescued many of the victims, ODRAF teams helped pull out those who remained stuck or were critically injured.

Injured passengers, including women and children, were rushed to various hospitals in Balasore city for treatment. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to ensure no one remains trapped inside the vehicle.

Authorities have begun a preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident.