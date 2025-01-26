Cuttack: A student was killed while 20 others sustained injuries as the pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned in the Athagarh area of Odisha's Cuttack district, today.

According to reports, the students of Malaviharapur High School were on their way to the parade ground near Ansupa Lake to participate in Republic Day celebrations when the accident occurred.

After the mishap, the injured students were immediately rushed to Athagarh Hospital for treatment.

Some of them were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.