Bhubaneswar: More than 21,000 Anganwadi centres do not have building of their own in Odisha, revealed a statement by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in Assembly.

In a written reply to a query asked by BJD MLA Arvind Mohapatra on 'Infrastructure development of Anganwadi Centres in Odisha', the Women & Child Development Minister said that there are 74,192 Anganwadi centres in Odisha, of which 52,806 have their own building, 26,455 centres have boundary wall and 42,736 centres have electricity connection.

However, of total Anganwadi centres in Odisha, 21,386 have no building, 31,456 have no electricity and 47,737 Anganwadi centres do not have electricity, as per the data shared by the Minister in the House.

To improve basic infrastructure of the Angwanwadi centres, the state government is allocating funds to collectors in phases for power supply to the Anganwadi centres.

However, there is no proposal for constructing boundary wall around Anganwadi centres. The government is taking necessary steps for infrastructure development of Anganwadi centres in phases, she replied.