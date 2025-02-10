Bhubaneswar: Over 2.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been deprived of the benefits of Subhadra Yojana in Odisha due to non-compliance with the e-KYC and other rules, said the state government today.

More than 2.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries have not made their bank accounts DBT enabled to receive the benefits of Subhadra Yojana. Besides, they are yet to do the e-KYC. These beneficiaries have been deprived of the benefits of the Subhadra scheme, said the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department in a statement today.

According to the W&CD Department, the list of these beneficiaries is available with the authorities at the block, municipality and municipal corporation level. All the eligible beneficiaries, who are yet to receive the benefits of Subhadra scheme, should check the list and ensure the following four things:

They must have a single holder bank account. The bank account must be linked to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar number. The account must be DBT enabled. The beneficiaries must have done their e-KYC through biometric method on Subhadra portal.

The applicants are advised to visit their respective banks to finish the first three tasks while the fourth task can be done at Jana Seva Kendra or Mo Seva Kendra, said the W&CD Department.

Once the applicants complete these four tasks, they will receive the first installment of the Subhadra scheme before March 8, it added.

Notably, the state government have so far provided Rs 5,000 as first installment of the Subhadra Yojana to 98 lakh eligible women in the state.

It is scheduled to provide the second installment to the beneficiaries on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.