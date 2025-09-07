Bhubaneswar: More than three lakh students from across Odisha enthusiastically participated in various competitions organised today under the ‘Sambad-Ama Odisha’ initiative.

The state-wide competitions—covering drawing, handwriting, essay writing, and general knowledge—were held across all 30 districts. In Bhubaneswar alone, events were conducted at 19 centres, with participation from students of both Odia and English medium schools.

Altogether, 570 centres across Odisha hosted the contests, designed to test Odia language skills and general awareness. Students of Classes I to V showcased their creativity in the drawing competition, while those from Classes VI to VIII competed in handwriting. Essay writing and general knowledge competitions were reserved for Class IX and X students.

The events were monitored by Special Supervisors to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanaya Patnaik, Editor of Sambad and Kanak News, said that through these competitions the Sambad Group is able to reach “every nook and corner of all the blocks.”

Sharing their experiences, a participant expressed joy over being part of the essay writing competition, calling it “an enriching experience.” A parent also remarked such initiatives not only encourage students but also strengthen their awareness and connection with the Odia language.