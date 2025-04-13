Khallikote: More than 30 passengers sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a truck on National Highway-16 near Langaleswar in Khallikote area of Odisha's Ganjam district, today.

The bus, named Balunkeshwar, was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Aska when it collided with the rear of a truck. The impact of the accident left several passengers seriously injured.

Following the incident, the bus driver, conductor, and helper reportedly fled the spot, leaving the injured behind.

All critically injured passengers were rushed to Khallikote Hospital for treatment. Police reached the accident site soon after and launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the police arranged an alternate bus for passengers with minor injuries, ensuring they safely reached their destinations after receiving primary medical aid.