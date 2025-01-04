Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the preparation for the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the Odisha capital here on January 28 and 29.

During the review meeting, Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma gave a detailed presentation regarding the preparation for the mega event.

Ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) is scheduled to hold a national executive council meeting on January 27.

As many as 3,000 industrialists, investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs from across India and abroad are scheduled to participate in the two-day Utkarsh Odisha conclave, revealed the state government.

The conclave will have four plenary sessions, 16 sectoral sessions and four roundtable conferences, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the conclave on its opening day on January 28. Several eminent industrialists will also speak at the event.

The corporate honchos will join in a roundtable conference with the Odisha Chief Minister. There will be special sessions for Odia entrepreneurs as well as women business leaders at the conclave, said the state government.

A special session titled ‘Subhadra ru Mudra’ will be held for the women entrepreneurs of Odisha. An industrial exhibition will be organized during the conclave, it added.

Among others Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Nikunja Bihari Dhal and other senior officials were present at the meeting.