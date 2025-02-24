Bhubaneswar: Over 34 lakh farmers in Odisha received the 19th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of PM KISAN scheme at an event at Bhagalpur in Bihar.

The Prime Minister transferred around Rs 22,000 crore to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across the country. Each farmer received Rs 2,000 as the 19th installment of PM KISAN.

“The Union Government today transferred Rs 2,000 as the 19th installment of PM KISAN scheme to eligible farmers across the country. As many as 34,95,147 farmers in Odisha received the PM KISAN money,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a Twitter (X) post.

Altogether 3,43,447 new beneficiaries in Odisha were included under the scheme today, he added.

The BJP government at the Centre had launched the PM KISAN scheme for farmers in 2018.

Under the scheme, land-holding agricultural-practising families are entitled to receive financial support of Rs 6,000 per year.

The financial aid is distributed in three equal installments. Each of these installments are credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries every four months.