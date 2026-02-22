Paradip: A major fire broke out at the main vegetable market in the Badapadia area of Odisha's Paradip town today, reducing more than 50 shops to ashes. The incident occurred at around 2 am.

According to reports, the fire spread rapidly through the temporary structures made of bamboo and plastic sheets. Within a short time, over 50 vegetable shops were gutted. Cash kept inside the shops, vegetables, and computers used for business transactions were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames. Firefighters continued their efforts for several hours to bring the situation under control.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, initial suspicion points to mosquito coils or a possible short circuit as the reason behind the incident.

The shops were operating on temporary platforms provided by the Paradip Port authorities. Traders have been running their businesses for years in makeshift arrangements made of bamboo and tarpaulin.

Local vendors have repeatedly demanded the construction of a proper vending zone to prevent such incidents. However, no permanent structure has been built so far.