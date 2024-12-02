Bhubaneswar: Over 5,000 doctor posts are lying vacant in the community health centres (CHCs) across Odisha, revealed Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly today.

The Health Minister made this revelation while replying to a query of Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera in the House.

As many as 5,014 doctor posts of the sanctioned strength of 7,806 at 375 CHCs in all 30 districts of Odisha are lying vacant now, said the Minister.

The highest number of 450 doctor posts of the sanctioned strength of 581 at 28 CHCs in Ganjam district are lying vacant, added the Minister.

As per the data revealed by the Minister, as many as 1,114 specialist doctor posts of the sanctioned strength of 1,500 at all 375 CHCs in the state are lying vacant.

The highest number of 88 specialist doctors of the sanctioned strength of 112 in 28 CHCs of Mayurbhanj district, revealed the data.

According to the Minister, a total of 338 radiographer posts of the 655 sanctioned strength in the state are lying vacant as of January 1 this year.

The state government is taking steps to fill up the vacant posts of doctors and specialist doctors through the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), informed the Minister in the House.

Similarly, the process is on to fill up the vacant posts of paramedics through Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), he added.

Earlier, Behera, a BJD MLA, sought to know details regarding the vacant posts of doctors, specialist doctors and paramedics in all CHCs in the state.

He urged the Health Minister to furnish district-wise data in this regard.