Bhubaneswar: Starting tomorrow, more than 5.12 lakh students will appear for the Matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

Official sources at the board said, a total of 5,12,437 students across the State will sit for the examination.

The Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class X exam at 3,029 centres in 30 districts of the State. The exam will continue till March 6.

On the first day of the Class X Exam 2025, students will appear for the First Language subjects including Odia/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Telugu/English.

BSE official sources added it has geared up to conduct the exam across the State. A total of 314 nodal centres have been set up.

All the exam centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras for strict monitoring. The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras have been installed at the exam centres and nodal centres.

Four-tier squads have been formed to curb malpractice. A control room will be established at the board’s headquarters to oversee real-time proceedings through live streaming.

The board officials will monitor exam operations from the control room.

Each question paper will carry a unique serial number to trace any possible leaks. The question papers have been despatched to exam centres on February 12 and reached the exam centres by February 19.

The evaluation will start from March 19. Each district will have designated nodal centers for smooth conduct of the exam and evaluation procedures.

The Class X exam is considered as one of the major academic career milestones of a student.