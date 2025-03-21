Bhubaneswar: More than 6 lakh people in Odisha are waiting to receive pension benefits under various social welfare schemes, Minister for Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Nityananda Gond informed the Odisha Assembly today.

In response to a question by MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, the minister provided details of the pending pension applications. As per his statement, a total of 6,04,688 people have applied for pension but are yet to receive it.

Among the applicants, 40,927 have applied for disability pension, 61,579 have sought widow pension, 4,64,849 have applied for old-age pension, and 269 have applied for pension meant for leprosy patients, the minister's reply revealed.