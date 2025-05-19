Bhubaneswar: A total of 6,98,718 Olive Ridley turtles arrived for mass nesting at Rushikulya River mouth in Odisha in the month of February 2025, surpassing previous records under Operation Olivia.

'Operation Olivia', a dedicated mission protecting the endangered Olive Ridley turtles and preserving country's rich maritime ecosystem, is carried out annually by Indian Coast Guard from November to May. The operation ensures safe nesting conditions during breeding season of the sea turtles.

India’s eastern coastline, particularly Gahirmatha Beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district, serves as a vital nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles, with over 800,000 turtles arriving annually. However, the sea turtles are threatened by illegal fishing, net entanglemen and habitat degradation. Thanks to Indian Coast Guard, whose vigilant enforcment and rescue operations ensure their survival.

Under Operation Olivia, the Indian Coast Guard has executed 5,387 surface patrol sorties and 1,768 aerial surveillance missions, ensuring vigilant protection of Olive Ridley Turtles along India’s eastern coastline. Additionally, 366 boats engaged in illegal fishing activities have been detained during Operation Olivia, reinforcing sustainable maritime practices.