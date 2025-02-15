Bhubaneswar: Despite awareness programmes and stricter law, over 8,100 child marriages were held in Odisha in last six years, according to a statement by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Replying to BJD MLA Badri Narayan Patra in House during budget session of Odisha Assembly, Parida, who is also the Women & Child Development Minister in Odisha Government, said that the government has registered total 8159 child marriage cases so far since 2019.

As per the district-wise data on number of child marriages, the highest number of 1347 child marriage cases were reported from Nabarangpur district followed by Ganjam district with 966. Koraput district is placed third with 636 child marriages.

However, the state government has taken steps to address the issue under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Details of the steps taken by the government to prevent child marriage are given below:

1. To prevent child marriage, awareness programmes are being conducted at blocks and Anganwadi levels. Also, awareness meetings are being jeld every three months at block, gram panchayat levels.

2. Public awareness programmes have been organised to prevent child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya.

3. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 has been implemented in Odisha.

4. Child development project officer CDPO, Panchayat Executive Officer, Wardens/ Matrons of Residential Hostels have been notified as child marriage prohibition officers.

5. All principals of the School and Mass Education Department/ Higher Education Department of the State have been notified as Child Marriage Information Officers.

6. PCMA committee meetings have been held at the state level to prevent child marriages once every six months.

On the other hand, Odisha Government has taken action to prevent employment of children in hazardous occupations.

As per data by Office of Labour Commissioner, 328 child labourers have been rescued so fae since 2019, the Minister stated.

The steps taken for the prohibition of child labour are given below:

1. As many as 159 cases have been filed under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986 against the employers, who employ child labourers.

2. A state draft is being implemented by the state government in coordination with nine other departments for the prohibition of child labour. Under this, child labour monitoring and rescue operations are carried out in collaboration with other departments at the district level.

3. District Labour Officers and Police officials are trained to strictly implement the Child and Adolescent Labour(P&R) Act, 1986.

4. In addition, extensive awareness programmes are conducted in collaboration with other stakeholders for the prohibition of child labour.