Bhubaneswar: The results of the Plus II (Intermediate) examinations, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha, were published today.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond unveiled the results at the CHSE headquarters in the capital city here.

As many as 3.16 lakh students of the total 3.91 lakh who appeared the Plus II examinations have cleared the tests. The pass percentage stood at 82.77.

As per the CHSE data, altogether 2.43 lakh students appeared the Plus II examinations in the Arts stream. Of them, as many as 1.96 lakh (80.51 per cent) have passed the exams.

Similarly, altogether 1.13 lakh students appeared the exams in Science stream. Of these students, 99,724 (87.50) have been declared as successful.

A total of 25,108 students appeared the examinations in Commerce stream and 20,892 among them have been declared as successful. The pass percentage stood at 83.20.

CHSE sources said altogether 5,572 students appeared the exams in Vocational Studies this year. Of them, 3,375 (60.57 per cent) have cleared the tests.

As many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Plus II examinations in all four streams—Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational Studies—in the state this year.

Students can check their results on the official websites—chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.