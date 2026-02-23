Bhubaneswar: A staggering 94,485 posts in various government departments in Odisha are lying vacant as of February 12 this year.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Assembly today. Majhi made this revelation while replying to a query of Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar in the House.

According to Majhi, the highest number of 20,289 posts are lying vacant in School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department, followed by 16,032 in Home Department and 10,457 in the health and Family Welfare Department in Odisha.

The state government has already filled altogether 39,505 vacant posts in various departments between June 12, 2024 and February 12 this year, Majhi said.

Soon after its formation in 2024, the BJP government in Odisha had announced that it would fill 65,000 vacant posts within a span of two years.

The state government has instructed the recruitment agencies in Odisha to expedite the process to fill the vacant posts.