Balasore: Police today recovered more than Rs 20 lakh buried in the backyard of a house at Badamandurini village under Kamarda police limits in Odisha's Balasore district. The cash was allegedly stolen from Hyderabad.

As per reports, one Gopal Behera was working at an agro company in Hyderabad for 10 years. Due to a three-day bank holiday, his employer had kept ₹20,80,670 in the office locker. Gopal allegedly stole the money and later handed the cash-filled bag to his in-laws in Jaleswar and returned to Hyderabad.

Investigating the theft incident, the Hyderabad police, with the help of Kamarda police, raided Badamanduruni village and recovered the stolen money which was buried in the backyard.

While Gopal is currently absconding, the police have detained his brother-in-law, Rabindra Behera, and his mother-in-law for questioning. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend Gopal.