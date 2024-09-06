Bhubaneswar: As many as 6,564 schools in Odisha were upgraded under the 5T initiative of the previous BJD government in the state.

The BJD government in Odisha had spent altogether Rs 3,087.35 crore for upgradation of the schools under 240 blocks and municipalities in the state, revealed School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Nityananda Gond in the Assembly today.

The S&ME Minister made this revelation while replying to a query of Balasore MLA Manas Kumar Dutta in the Assembly.

The school upgradation work was carried out as part of the ‘Mo School’ programme introduced by the BJD government in the state, said the Minister.

The state government will conduct a probe and take appropriate action if there is any allegation of irregularities or corruption in the school upgradation project.

Earlier, Dutta, a BJP legislator, sought to know details regarding the 5T school project in Odisha. He urged the S&ME Minister to reveal the total number of schools upgraded under the initiative and the expenditure incurred in this regard.

Dutta also sought to know detailed info regarding the schools that had been upgraded under the 5T initiative in Balasore Sadar Assembly segment. He requested the minister to reveal whether there were allegations regarding irregularities in the 5T school project in Balasore Assembly segment.

The minister told the Assembly that altogether 43 schools in Balasore Sadar Assembly segment had been upgraded under the 5T initiative. The government had spent Rs 21.15 crore in this regard, he said.

However, the minister revealed that the authorities are yet to come across any allegation regarding irregularities in the school upgradation project in Balasore.