Sambalpur: Eminent Sambalpuri playwright, poet and lyricist Padma Shri Binod Kumar Pasayat passed away in Sambalpur today. He was 89.

Pasayat, who was suffering from age-related ailments, developed complications this morning. He breathed his last at his residence near Sen Park here.

Born on December 3, 1935, at Kusmel village in Balangir district, Pasayat made an indelible mark in Sambalpuri (Koshali) literature and folk culture. Despite being a barber by profession, he dedicated his life to the promotion of Sambalpuri drama, songs and poetry.

He gained popularity with his iconic play “Mui Nai Mare” (I Will Never Die) and went on to write around 12 Sambalpuri dramas and several hit Sambalpuri folk songs. His writings, known for their simplicity and rootedness in local culture, earned him wide recognition across western Odisha.

Pasayat’s journey with literature began as a child artist with the Ramji Drama Party, which enjoyed royal patronage in Bolangir. Later, after moving to Sambalpur in 1953, he opened a barber shop, which became not only his means of livelihood but also his creative workspace where he composed poems and songs.

For his immense contribution to art and literature, Pasayat was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2024. He had earlier received the Sarala Puraskar (2008), Odisha Sahitya Akademi Puraskar (2010), and Sarada Prasanna Samman by Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi (2019), among many other local and district-level honours.

Despite national recognition, Pasayat remained deeply connected to his roots and continued working as a barber throughout his life.