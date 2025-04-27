Bhubaneswar: A Pakistani woman, who was staying in Bhubaneswar since 2008, left the city today after 'Leave-India' notice served to her in the wake of brutal Pahalgam terror attacks.

Nagma Yusuf was residing at BJB Nagar area in Bhubaneswar on a long-term VISA after her marriage with an Indian citizen identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin in 2008. Her VISA expired last year.

According to reports, the Pakistan national had applied for VISA renewal after validity ended in 2024. However, her application was rejected for some reason following which she sought permission from the Indian government for departure to her country.

Following the gruesome terror attacks at Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved her application seeking departure and served her notice to leave the country by 48 hours.

Reports said that total 12 Pakistanis were staying in different parts of Odisha, of them 4 have already left India and the state government initiated a process for deportation of remaining 8 April 27.

After Centre announced diplomatic measures against Pakistan over the deadliest terror strikes in Pahalgam on April 22, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked all the Chief Ministers to identify all Pakistani nationals staying in their states and take necessary steps for their deportation.