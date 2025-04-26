Bhubaneswar: Following notice served by the Home Ministry as part of measure against Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, one Pakistani woman staying in Bhubaneswar is all set to return to country by the deadline.

The Pakistani woman was residing in Odisha capital on a long-term VISA since 2008 after she married an Indian citizen, who works as an AC mechanic here in the city.

According to reports, the Pakistan national had applied for VISA renewal after validity ended in 2024. However, her application was rejected for some reason following which she sought permission from the Indian government for departure to her country.

Following the brutal terror attacks at Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved her application seeking departure and served her notice to leave the country by 48 hours.

Reports said that total 12 Pakistanis were staying in different parts of Odisha, of them 4 have already left India and remaining 8 have been directed to leave the country by April 27.

After Centre announced diplomatic measures against Pakistan over the gruesome terror strikes in Pahalgam on April 22, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked all the Chief Ministers to identify all Pakistani nationals staying in their states and take necessary steps for their deportation.

The government on Wednesday said that the visas of all Pakistani nationals stand cancelled and they have been given time to abide by the directive by April 27.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its official announcement, said that all valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will be revoked starting April 27. However, it stated that medical visas granted to Pakistani citizens will remain valid only until April 29.

A five-point action plan was taken following the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, which included suspension of the Indus water treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, declaring the defence advisors as persona non-grata and severely curtailing the mission staff on both sides.