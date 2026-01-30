Bhubaneswar: Pan masala that does not contain tobacco or nicotine will not come under the ban imposed by the Odisha government, the health Department has clarified.

The clarification comes days after the state government announced a complete ban on the manufacture and sale of food products containing tobacco or nicotine. Following the notification, there was confusion among traders and consumers about whether all pan masala products were prohibited.

According to the Health Department, only food items that contain tobacco or nicotine as an ingredient are covered under the ban. Pan masala products that are free from both substances are not prohibited and can continue to be sold in the state.

Details regarding the ban

Earlier, the government had issued a notification banning the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of all food products containing tobacco or nicotine across Odisha. The ban applies to both packaged and unpackaged items.

The notification stated that the restriction covers chewable, flavoured and scented food products, including those sold under names such as gutkha, pan masala, flavoured food products or chewable food products, if they contain tobacco or nicotine. The ban also applies irrespective of the name, form or method of sale.

It further includes cases where tobacco or nicotine products are sold separately but packaged or distributed in a way that allows consumers to mix them easily with food products.

With the latest clarification, the Health Department has made it clear that pan masala without tobacco or nicotine does not fall under the scope of the prohibition. However, strict action will continue against the manufacture and sale of any food product found to contain tobacco or nicotine in violation of the ban.