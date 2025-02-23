Bhubaneswar: Pankaj Lochan Mohanty was elected as the president of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), announced the state cricket body today.

Mohanty, currently the vice-president of OCA, was elected uncontested as he was the lone candidate to file his nomination for the president post in OCA.

He was elected as the vice-president of the apex council of OCA on October 28, 2022.

He is expected to resign as the vice-president anytime prior to the Special General Meeting scheduled today where he will receive the winning certificate.

Earlier, he had served as the present of OCA from 2019 to 2022.

The post of OCA president was lying vacant following the resignation of incumbent Pranab Prakash Das, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Minister in Odisha.

Pranab Prakash Das, popularly known as Bobby Das, was elected the president of OCA in 2022. He resigned from the post in December 2024.