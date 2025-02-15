Bhubaneswar: Industrialist Pankaj Lochan Mohanty is all set to be elected as the president of Odisha Cricket Association.

Mohanty, the vice-president of the OCA, is the only candidate to submit his nomination for the president’s post, said the electoral officer of the cricket body today.

Mohanty’s nomination was found to be valid one during scrutiny. He is the only contender for the OCA president’s post, said the electoral officer.

The formal declaration of Mohanty’s election to the topmost post in OCA will be made at the Special General Meeting of the cricket body, scheduled to held on February 23.

The post of OCA president is lying vacant following the resignation of incumbent Pranab Prakash Das, a former minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader in Odisha.

Das had been elected as the president of OCA in 2022. He had resigned from the post in December last year.

Mohanty had served as president of the cricket association from 2019 to 2022.