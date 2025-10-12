Bhubaneswar: Paradip Port has been chosen as one of three strategic sites to be developed as a Green Hydrogen Hub (GHH) under the Centre’s ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM). The other two hubs will be located in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The initiative is designed to transform India into a global leader in the production and export of green hydrogen.

The ports will serve as central nodes for large-scale hydrogen production and consumption. By adopting a cluster-based development model, the mission aims to address the high costs and logistical hurdles of transporting hydrogen over long distances. This approach is expected to integrate infrastructure, encourage early-stage projects, and achieve economies of scale, reports said.

Guidelines issued earlier this year for Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters and GHHs outline the criteria for selecting regions with strong potential for hydrogen activity. The government expects the designation of Paradip and the other ports to attract significant private investment, spur industrial participation, and accelerate innovation in clean fuel technologies.

The NGHM is central to India’s pledge of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. By positioning its ports at the heart of this strategy, the government hopes to not only decarbonise domestic industries but also capture a share of the growing global hydrogen market.