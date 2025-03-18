Bhubaneswar: Amid increasing pollution, which leads to serious health hazards, Paradip emerged as the severely polluted industrial area in Odisha.

As per a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released in 2018, Paradip, Bhubaneswar, Angul and Talcher are not categorised as critically polluted area. Of these cities, only Paradip is severely polluted industrial area in the state, said Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia in Assembly.

Replying to BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera to a question, the Minister shared a data on Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) of these cities of Odisha.

As per 2018 Assessment of Paradip, Bhubaneswar, Angul and Talcher, the CEPI score of Odisha's port city Paradip was 60.61 that falls under severely polluted areas category. While the report is yet to show the CEPI score of Bhubaneswar city, Angul and Talcher were identified as other polluted area with less than 60 CEPI score. The two cities reported 46.43 CEPI score.

Based on the assessment, the State Pollution Control Board has prepared an action plan to improve the environment in severely polluted Paradip. As part of action plan, the Board is examining air and water quality twice a year. As per estimate made in June last year, the CEPI score of the city declined to 44.32, a significant fall as compared to 2018 assessment, the Minister said.

Taking measures to improve the air quality of severely polluted areas, the state pollution control board directed all the functional industries for massive plantation.

Further, the registration of vehicles engaged in various insitutions managed by the state and central government for more than 15 years has been cancelled.

This apart, Angul and Talcher have been included under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to increase air quality of both the cities. For this, an annual executive plan has been made and being executed by Angul and Talcher civic bodies.