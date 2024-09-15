Bhubaneswar: Paralympian Pramod Bhagat was issued a challan for drunken driving in the Odisha capital here yesterday night.

Bhagat had won the gold medal in badminton at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. He won the medal in in Men’s Singles category.

Bhagat was caught riding in a drunken state near Nalco Square in the capital city here yesterday (September 14) night.

“Under the Safe City Drive, Paralympian Pramod Bhagat was detected riding in reverse with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.47 at Nalco Square in the night hours of September 14,” said the Commissionerate Police today.

Notably, the para shuttler has been suspended for 18 months in August this year due to the violations of Badminton World Federation’s anti-doping whereabouts clause.

Bhagat could not compete in Paris Paralympics due to the suspension.