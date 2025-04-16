Bhubaneswar: Paramita Satpathy Tripathy, a 1989-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, today assumed charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Odisha.

Paramita, a noted writer and novelist, had earlier held various posts in the Income Tax Department in Odisha.

She had also worked as the Director of Finance in the Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) for six years.

Paramita had been felicitated with Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award in 2006, Sahitya Akademi Award in 2016 and Sarala Award in 2021 for her literary works.