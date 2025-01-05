Bhubaneswar: Park Utsav, a major attraction of the Ekamra Utsav organised by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), began with great enthusiasm at five parks in the Odisha capital here today.

The event aims to promote health and culture as part of the celebrations for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025.

On a chilly Sunday morning at Forest Park, the Zumba session began at 6:30 am with songs like Bate Bate, Meneando la cintura, Gimme Gimme, Crazy Love, Limbo and Danza Kuduro led by instructor Anandita Parida.

This was followed by yoga sessions, including Bhastrika, Bhramari and Bahya Pranayama, guided by yoga instructor Kalpana. Similar sessions were conducted by Sonalisha Panda and Kumar Mayur at Indira Gandhi Park.

Similarly, other instructors guided the participants at Buddha Jayanti Park, Madhusudan Park, and Abdul Kalam Park, ensuring all parks were lively with fitness and wellness activities. Visitors enjoyed the morning programs and actively participated, singing, dancing, and engaging in discussions during health talks.

The afternoon session, starting at 3:30 pm, shifted the focus to entertainment and culture along with light illumination. Activities included storytelling inspired by Odisha’s folklore, creative workshops like Best Out of Waste, Paper Craft, and Magic Shows, and interactions with Ollywood celebrities who shared insights about the film industry.

Ollywood star Archita Sahu captivated the audience with her charm, trending numbers, and engaging interactions, making the cultural programme even more special. Live music performances by local singers added charm to the winter evening, drawing significant attention and participation.

The Park Utsav will continue till January 12, with morning sessions from 6:30 am to 9:00 am and evening programmes from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The BDA encourages citizens of Bhubaneswar to visit the parks and take part in the activities.