Bhubaneswar: Indicating strict action against those involved in irregularities related to part plot sales in Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated show-cause notices have been issued to 300 officers linked to the preparation of the District Survey Report (DSR).

Minister Pujari further revealed several officers have already been arrested and incarcerated for their alleged roles in these irregularities.

He added, based on smart surveillance conducted at DSR offices, ongoing actions are being taken to curb malpractice. Additionally, a detailed plan is being developed in collaboration with the Electronics and Information Technology Department to ensure greater transparency in land sales.

Pujari also informed the State Government will soon organise a workshop for officers involved in DSR preparation, following a similar workshop being conducted for Tahsildars.