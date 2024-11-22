Bhubaneswar: The pass mark for +2 examinations conducted by the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will become 24 out of 100, informed Dr Prasanta Kumar Parida, Controller of Examinations, CHSE.

The students will now face an 80-mark theory exam and a 20-mark assessment test. For the first time, the assessment test has been introduced for the +2 students, said Parida.

The total marks for a subject will be 100, combining theory and assessment. To pass, students need to secure at least 24 out of 100 marks, he said.

This decision by the CHSE aims to reduce exam stress and help students achieve better scores by aligning with the national examination framework. The new pattern is expected to make the evaluation process more student-friendly and supportive, the official said.