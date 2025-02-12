Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped passengers of the Bhubaneswar-Sonepur Intercity Express today after smoke was seen emanating from the wheels of an air-conditioned (AC) coach near the Mancheswar Railway Station here.

The alarming sight prompted passengers to alert railway officials, who swiftly responded to the situation. The train was halted for nearly 30 minutes as necessary inspections and repairs were carried out.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. After ensuring the safety of the affected coach, the train resumed its journey towards its destination without further disruption.

Railway authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the smoke but assured passengers that all safety protocols were followed to prevent any untoward incident.