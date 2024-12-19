Bhubaneswar: Bringing cheers among the denizens, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to restart Patho Utsav in the city.

The civic body announced in a post on X that the new edition of the Utsav will be organized at Master Canteen Chhaka at 6 am on Sunday (December 22, 2024).

Official sources said the specialty of this Patho Utsav is to welcome the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Bhubaneswar will host the convention from 8-10 January 2025.

Apart from music, dance, the festival will encompass several activities such as quiz, skating, yoga and cycling events. Odisha’s rich history, culture and heritage will be showcased during the fest. With participation from children as well as adults, the festival will be lively one.

The Patho Utsav was initially started in Bhubaneswar in 2016 to connect people through cultural and other activities.