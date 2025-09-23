Paradip: A 21-year-old youth reportedly lost his life inside an ambulance after being trapped in a massive traffic jam in Paradip on Sunday evening. The victim, identified as Rakesh Das, son of Maheshwar Das of the Nehru Bungalow area, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to Cuttack for treatment. His family members have blamed the traffic mismanagement during the Viswakarma Puja celebrations for the tragedy.

According to reports, Rakesh had met with a road accident near Ghanaghalia Bridge while travelling with a friend on a motorcycle around 4.30 pm. He was first admitted to Atharabanki Hospital, where doctors referred him to Cuttack. A private ambulance carrying him left around 5 pm.

However, the vehicle got stuck in a long traffic jam on the National Highway stretch between Atharabanki and Dochhaki. Thousands of vehicles had thronged Paradip on account of the holiday and festive rush, bringing traffic to a standstill. The illegal parking of trucks along the roadside worsened the congestion.

The ambulance reportedly took two and a half hours to cover a short distance to Paradipgarh. One oxygen cylinder was completely exhausted during the wait, forcing attendants to switch to another. By the time the vehicle reached SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, doctors declared Rakesh dead. His last rites were performed on Monday.

The family members alleged that the overcrowded roads and lack of emergency route clearance cost Rakesh his life.