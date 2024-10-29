Bhubaneswar: Odisha government initiated a step to bring the bodies of Odia labourers, who were killed during the construction of an underground tunnel for the Patna Metro.

Three workers from Odisha were engaged at the construction site, of them two died and one sustained critical injuries. The two deceased persons were Manoj and Shyam. The injured one was Bijay," informed Odisha Labour Minister Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia today.

He added that DLO Satyanarayan Acharya has been directed to visit the mishap site in Patna and take the necessary steps to bring the bodies to Odisha.

The incident occurred late Monday night near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mor on Ashok Rajpath.

According to reports, the mishap happened when a loco machine, used to transport materials within the tunnel, experienced a brake failure.

Due to the malfunction, several workers were caught in the path of the locomotive machine. Seven workers came under the impact of the machine and one of them died on the spot. The injured workers were rescued and rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where two workers succumbed to injuries.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), overseeing the construction, has confirmed the incident and initiated an investigation into the cause of the brake failure.

The incident sparked discontent among workers on-site, leading to a protest.