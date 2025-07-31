Paralakhemundi: In a highly shocking incident, a peon allegedly made his senior officer drink urine instead of water at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Department Office in R. Udayagiri of Odisha's Gajapati district.

According to a complaint filed by Assistant Executive Engineer Guruprasad Pattnayak, the incident occurred on the night of July 23. While working late at the office, Pattnayak had asked Subash Chandra Behera, who works as a peon, for drinking water. Behera allegedly handed him a bottle filled with urine.

Unaware of the contents of the bottle due to work pressure, Pattnayak drank from the bottle. Soon after, he began feeling unwell and grew suspicious. Later, he fell seriously ill and had to be admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

After recovering, Pattnayak lodged a formal complaint with R. Udayagiri police against the peon. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The motive behind the peon's insensitive act remains unclear. Police said further investigation will reveal whether it was a deliberate act or not.