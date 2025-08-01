Paralakhemundi: The R. Udayagiri police have arrested Subash Chandra Behera, a peon working at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Department Office in R. Udayagiri of Odisha's Gajapati district, for allegedly making his senior officer drink urine instead of water.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Assistant Executive Engineer Guruprasad Pattnayak, police questioned Behera and later arrested him.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on the night of July 23. While working late at the office, Pattnayak had asked Behera to provide him with drinking water. Behera allegedly handed him a bottle filled with urine.

Unaware of the contents of the bottle due to work pressure, Pattnayak drank from the bottle. Soon after, he began feeling unwell and grew suspicious. Later, he fell seriously ill and had to be admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

After recovering, Pattnayak lodged a formal complaint with the R. Udayagiri police against the peon. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation.