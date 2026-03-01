Bhubaneswar: Telecom companies earned around Rs 8,729 crore from mobile phone users in Odisha in 2025, according to a report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

On average, the people of Odisha spent nearly Rs 24 crore per day, which translates to around Rs 1 crore every hour on mobile services.

Annual Performance and Market Share

For the year 2025, Jio emerged as the top revenue earner in Odisha with Rs 4,470 crore. Airtel followed with Rs 3,269 crore. BSNL collected Rs 760 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 212 crore and Tata Teleservices around Rs 18 crore.

In terms of revenue market share, Jio led with 52.32 percent. Airtel secured 37.38 per cent, BSNL 7.60 per cent and Vodafone Idea 2.48 per cent. Tata Teleservices held a marginal 0.2 per cent share.

Subscriber Base in Odisha

The total number of mobile subscribers in Odisha reached 3,72,62,298 by December 2025. Jio had the highest subscriber base at 1,72,54,138, followed by Airtel with 1,29,99,819 users. BSNL had 55,18,354 subscribers, while Vodafone Idea’s customer base stood at 14,89,987.