Bhubaneswar: Death of a married woman in Bharatpur area sent shockwaves among many in Bhubaneswar after the Commissionerate Police revealed today her husband killed her by administering overdose anaesthesia drug.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said the police suspected foul play when the body of the woman recovered from a closed room on October 28. With the help of forensic expert, the police started a probe into the incident.

The body of the deceased, identified as Subhashree Nayak was seized and sent for a post mortem. The post mortem report showed she was killed due to overdose of anaesthesia, the DCP added.

Mishra further said during the course of interrogation, the woman’s husband, Pradyumna Patra confessed to murdering her wife. If needed, scene recreation will also be carried out. The preliminary investigation shows Patra’s affairs could be the reason behind the family quarrel.

With the help of his two girlfriends, Patra administered anaesthesia injection to his wife, said a police official. He added Patra went missing after committing the crime. By tracking Patra’s mobile phone, the investigating team tracked him down.

The 24-year-old Patra was working as Pharmacist at a private hospital.

The two other accused, Rosy Patra and Ajita Bhuyan were the colleagues of Patra. The police have arrested them and forwarded them to a court as well. The three accused will be taken into remand, the police official stated.

Family members of the deceased woman alleged Patra used to torture her demanding dowry.

Nayak’s mother alleged Patra had given a written undertaking, saying that he would take care of his wife. “Recently, when Patra requested me to send my daughter to his house and gave the undertaking, I thought he will keep her happy and won’t torture her any more. But he killed my daughter,” she said.

Patra and Nayak were married for four years.